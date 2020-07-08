BOULDEN, Myrtle Jeanette Rowe, 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam Rowe and Lady Virginia (West) Rowe; seven brothers, three sisters; and grandson, John Boulden Jr. She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Boulden; her three sons, John (Diane) Boulden of Manquin, Va., Paul (Tammy) Boulden of Mechanicsville, Va., Mark (Tara) Boulden of Richmond, Texas; her brother, Linwood Rowe of Gloucester, Va. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. A Celebration of Life service to be determined at a later date.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Dominion cancels Atlantic Coast Pipeline, sells natural gas transmission business
-
Stonewall Jackson's great-great-grandson: 'I'm very much cheering on from afar'
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
At Second Amendment rally outside Capitol, a wide variety of causes emerge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.