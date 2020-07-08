BOULDEN

BOULDEN, Myrtle Jeanette Rowe, 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on June 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam Rowe and Lady Virginia (West) Rowe; seven brothers, three sisters; and grandson, John Boulden Jr. She is survived by her husband, Charles R. Boulden; her three sons, John (Diane) Boulden of Manquin, Va., Paul (Tammy) Boulden of Mechanicsville, Va., Mark (Tara) Boulden of Richmond, Texas; her brother, Linwood Rowe of Gloucester, Va. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her Interment will be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at a later date. A Celebration of Life service to be determined at a later date.

