NAACP lawyers update lawsuit

ASHLAND - Attorneys representing the Hanover Unit of the NAACP in a lawsuit against the Hanover County School Board provided an update last week on the status of the case at the November meeting of the local chapter of the NAACP in Ashland.
Kaitlin Banner and Azadeh Erfani of Washington Lawyers Committee gave a brief update and answered questions regarding upcoming events in the rapidly moving case.
In September, the judge presiding over the case approved a motion to dismiss the suit by Hanover County, citing they were not the legal governing body regarding school names. The school board remains the sole defendant, and its motion to dismiss will be heard in January.
Banner said her team is preparing for those oral arguments early next year, but also proceeding with discovery in preparation for the case.
“So, where we are now is that we have filed the case, submitted some briefings, and we’re waiting for the judge to make a decision about where the case is going next,” Banner said.
“At the same time that is happening, we’re also proceeding to move along with the case. The parties are starting to exchange discovery,” she added.
The judge has requested more information regarding the suit’s constitutional claims involving compelled speech and equal protection.
The NAACP’s suit also relies on other claims, one citing a violation of the Equal Education Opportunities Act.
“These decisions (naming the schools, Lee-Davis High and Stonewall Jackson Middle) were made at a time of desegregation, but the schools were never fully desegregated because the message continues to be there for African American students that they are not welcome in a school that essentially endorses the message of the Confederates,” Erfani said.
Despite the recent ruling that dismissed the Hanover County Board of Supervisors from the suit, Erfani said that does not indicate her team will not seek documents regarding the case from the panel.
“Even though the board of supervisors is not in the lawsuit anymore, that does not mean we are not getting their papers,” Erfani said. “We are still fighting to get those and we are still going to make them give evidence that will be pertinent to our case.”
Banner said discovery will continue through March of next year followed by motions for summary judgment. Providing all of that proceeds according to schedule, the case could go to trial in early May 2020.
There’s also the possibility of a settlement. School board members met in closed session last week to consider a settlement proposal, but reported taking no action when they returned to open session.
Sources told The Local that, during that meeting, a clear consensus indicated the board was not willing to accept the settlement proposal.
If a settlement is reached, Erfani said the county will be forced to abide by its contents. “The settlement has protections.”
Asked by one audience member if the team was prepared to accept a less than full settlement in the case, Banner said any determination is solely up to the NAACP, but reflected the organization’s insistence on meaningful results.
“We are in this for a full change,” she said.
The legal team said they are preparing to present evidence by experts regarding the long-term effects of state sanctioned discrimination that extend beyond education.
Banner said the legacy of discrimination displays in many different inequities, including academic achievement, wealth, employment, and housing.
