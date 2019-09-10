ASHLAND – Chickahominy Middle School (CMS) and Pole Green Elementary School (PGES) have been named as 2019-2021 National PTA Schools of Excellence. They are two of only 326 schools and PTAs in the nation to achieve this prestigious status this year.
"It is an honor to work with such a dedicated group of individuals serving the school and community. To receive the National PTA School of Excellence Award is a testament to their commitment of building strong working relationships among parents, teachers, and the community to support the students of Chickahominy," said Mark Beckett, CMS principal.
"The Chickahominy PTA is proud to receive the National PTA School of Excellence designation. By participating in this program, we have gained invaluable perspectives on our strengths and areas of improvement. This recognition is a reflection of the dedication of our PTA, families, and school to enhancing the educational experience for all students," Crescent Apostolides, CMS PTA president, said.
Pole Green Elementary School Principal Rhonda Voorhees also said was proud of their achievement.
"Pole Green Elementary School’s recognition as a National PTA School of Excellence is evidence of the collaboration between our school and PTA to support student success and learning experiences. The parent participation with the survey provided our PTA with ideas to support students and families with school engagement through fun activities and increased awareness of language translation opportunities for parents. Together, we are GREAT Gators,” said Voorhees.
Pole Green Elementary School PTA President Stephanie Beardslee added, "It is an honor to receive the recognition as a National PTA School of Excellence. We are fortunate to have such strong support and positive relationships with our parents, school, and community. Our focus remains on enriching our children's lives through learning and activities. A special thank you to Ms. [Carrie] Marston-Jennings for all her hard work on this project. Great Gators accomplish great things!"
The National PTA School of Excellence designation recognizes the commitment of schools and PTAs in building an inclusive and welcoming school-community where all families contribute to enriching the educational experience and overall well-being for all students.
Information submitted by Chris R. Whitley, Hanover County public Schools public information officer.
