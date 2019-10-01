MECHANICSVILLE – The need for a kidney donor becomes increasingly dire with each day for Mechanicsville resident Scott Nininger.
His wife Debbie has been using social media in her quest for a candidate whose kidney will be a match for Scott. An article appeared in the Sept. 11 edition of The Local as she continues to plead for a donor.
Sadly, since last month’s story, Scott’s kidney function is dropping. Debbie said they were going to be attending classes for peritoneal dialysis.
“I have continued posting on Facebook, asking for prayer requests, and trying to put up postcards in order to continue my outreach,” she said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of businesses will not allow me to put up any form of living donor request as they consider it ‘personally beneficial’,” she added.
Her goal is to get the word out in as many forums as possible.
After the article was published in The Local, Debbie said she had “heard from a few people about their stories, but the transplant center will not divulge much due to privacy issues for the donors. I only wish they could publicly advertise better for the purpose of living donors, as I am only one person and can only do so much.”
The Local first learned about Debbie’s search for a suitable donor when she posted Scott’s condition on the social networking site Nextdoor.
In the subsequent article, she said that her husband is O+, but any blood type can be used through cross-pairing.
Debbie proved her devotion to her ailing husband 21 years ago when she gave him one of her kidneys.
The transplant became necessary after they were told after a biopsy that he had severe scarring. She said doctors did not know what caused the loss of kidney function.
In 1997, Scott’s blood pressure rose, and, even with medication, it did not go down. He asked for blood work and found out about the kidney failure.
Scott and Debbie were told in January 1998 that he would need to start dialysis. They decided to pursue a transplant.
Scott’s parents, brother and Debbie were tested, with his wife being the only blood match.
Over time, Debbie said, “The immunosuppressive drugs that keep the organ from rejecting can actually work on the kidney.”
Debbie continues to post on Facebook for a donor. She also planned to check with the National Kidney Foundation.
She asks that people visit Henrico Doctors Hospital living donor site at www.Henricodoctors.com to gain more insight and information into the procedure.
For those who may be interested in being tested as a possible match, go to https://henricodoctors.com/service/transplant-services. To learn about eligibility and qualifications, visit www.henricodoctors.com/signmeup.
Potential donors also may call Melissa Van-Syckle at 804-289-4941.
