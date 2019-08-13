Richmond, VA (23219)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms may become severe. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 89F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.