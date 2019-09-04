(Editor’s note: The following was submitted by Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools. The 2019-2020 term got underway on Tuesday.)
Greetings,
The start of a new school year is always an exciting time, filled with the hope that it will be the best one yet. Over the summer, our team has been hard at work preparing our facilities, attending professional development, and carefully planning and performing all of the necessary tasks to ensure yet another highly successful year.
This school year, we will be unveiling our first-ever Profile of a Hanover Graduate. This companion document to our division’s Long Range Plan will outline the knowledge, skills, and abilities that our students will possess upon graduating from Hanover County Public Schools. It further underscores our commitment to going well beyond the basic curriculum to provide all students with relevant and engaging learning experiences. From the day our students first set foot in our schools until the day they receive their diploma, our primary goal is to ensure they are life-ready and able to reach their fullest potential.
This work represents a fraction of the innovative efforts of our faculty and staff as we strive for continuous improvement in serving our students and community. As we inevitably grow and change, our commitment to upholding our tradition of excellence and educating the whole child for lifelong success will remain a constant. Our community’s deep-rooted support and our longstanding partnerships continue to make this possible, and we are grateful.
Again this year, I invite you to become involved in this inspiring work. Whether it is volunteering in a classroom, becoming a business partner, or simply attending one of our many school events, we need and welcome your participation. Hanover County Public Schools is a direct reflection of the community we serve, and we are proud that our community remains exceptionally strong.
In education,
Michael Gill, Ed.D.
Superintendent of Schools
