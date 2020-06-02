Nominations received for school board seats

HANOVER- Three candidates placed their names in nomination for two school board seats scheduled to be filled next month at last week’s board of supervisors meeting.
Incumbents Bob Hundley and Ola Hawkins expressed their desires to continue their service on the school board. Hawkins, currently vice-chair, is seeking her second four-year term, while Hundley has been a member since 2004 and served as chair on several occasions.
Also asking to be considered is Dr. Jerome Clayton Ross, a local pastor and philosophy professor.
Hundley and Ross are seeking the Chickahominy seat while Hawkins is the sole candidate for the Ashland position.
Hawkins currently works at Henrico County’s Maude Trevvett Elementary School assisting students with remedial math and reading. She also enjoyed a 28-year career with Verizon in teaching and management.
As Ashland’s representative, Hawkins works with three elementary schools and one middle and high school, but said the position requires a broad vision.
“As school board members, we work with all schools, all children and all communities. That’s our job and we do it,” she said.
Hawkins has been active on many school board committees, including Special Education, Teacher of the Year, Preschool Initiatives, Health and Advanced Studies.
Hawkins said her service on the board has been impactful and she wants to continue in order “to do what is right and what is best” for Hanover students.
Hundley is a lifelong Hanover resident, a product of Hanover schools and a graduate of Lee Davis High School in 1980. He and his wife Nancy have three children, all of whom have graduated from Atlee High School.
Hundley has also served as president of the Virginia School Board Association and currently represents them on the Commonwealth’s advisory board for the gifted. He works at Resource International, a civil engineering firm.
“I recognize that the privilege to serve on the school board demands an immense responsibility, and I vow to continue serving with that in mind,” Hundley said in a brief statement to the board.
Ross, a 1982 graduate of Virginia Union University’s School of Theology, has served as a professor of theology at VUU and Randolph Macon College and is currently an adjunct professor at VUU and John Tyler Community College. He also pastors a local church.
While Ross admitted to having no experience teaching in public schools, he voiced a lifelong interest in education and its connection to religion.
Ross said he hopes “to bring some cultural sensitivity and some new ideas” to the educational table in Hanover County.
An announcement of who will serve is scheduled for next month’s board of supervisors meeting.
In other matters, the board issued a proclamation recognizing C. Harold Padgett for his long years of public service and dedication to Hanover County.
Padgett and his wife Betty Ann are preparing to move to South Carolina, and the longtime planning commissioner said the kind words expressed at last week’s meeting could influence his decision to relocate.
“If I knew everybody loved me so much, I don’t know I’d go,” he laughed as he accepted a plaque emblazoned with the proclamation.
“I share with many citizens of Hanover whether they’re members of the Rotary of members of the American Legion or others in the community who will just miss the calm and reassuring and wonderful presence of Harold Padgett.
“So, we thought the least we could do even in this strange time that we find ourselves in, is to offer a proclamation and thanks to our dear Harold,” Chickahominy supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek said.
Padgett was appointed to the planning commission by then-supervisor Bob Setliff in 2001 and served on that board until his retirement in 2016. He also served on the county’s zoning appeals board.
After he graduated from the Citadel in 1962, Padgett served in the U.S. Army and South Carolina National Guard and is a member of the Mechanicsville Rotary and American Legion Post 175.
Padgett and his wife are returning home to Berkeley County, South Carolina, but he acknowledged his heart remains in Hanover County.
“Working with the county has been a real pleasure. It’s changed my life in a way that would have never happened otherwise,” Padgett said.
By his description he entered that realm of public service “by accident more or less” after working to elect Bob Setliff to the board of supervisors in 2002 and being appointed to the planning commission.
