MOONEY, Norma A., 92, of Mechanicsville, passed away November 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Norwood Mooney; daughter, Pat Coffman; parents, Isabelle and Ernest Murray; brother, Herbert Murray; and sister, June Murray. Norma is survived by four children, June Nolen, Lynn, Michael and Sherry Mooney; two grandchildren, Barry Dorn and Kelly Nolen; and three great-grandchildren. She was a 16-year-old war bride during WWII. Norma was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and was a member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. Burial and services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to East Hanover Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com.
