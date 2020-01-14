DOEPPE, Norma Lee, 93, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, William O. Doeppe. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Elbert Ross DeLaughter and Dossie May Box, of Oklahoma; and her four brothers and their wives, Arley (Margaret), Arvel (Ellen), P.J. (Ruedean) and Dale (Rita). She is survived by her devoted and loving children, Arthur Doeppe and Diana Lantz (Charles); grandson, Charles Lantz (Nicole); great-grandsons, Joshua and Grayson Lantz; and a host of nephews and nieces, all loved and adored by Norma. Norma worked in the healthcare administration field and was an administrative assistant for the Medical Society of Virginia Review Organization. Norma’s children would like to give a special thanks to her devoted and thoughtful caregivers, Naomi Sarbo and Lisa Williams, who provided such compassionate care to her in the last year. Services will be private.  

