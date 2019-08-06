MR. AND MRS. KYLE LONNERGAN YOUNG
Photo courtesy of Pure Grace Photography

The marriage of Miss Janine Nicole Norman and Mr. Kyle Lonnergan Young took place on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Colonial Heritage Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Reverend Louis Florio of Christ Lutheran Church officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James G. Norman of Mechanicsville.

The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Young of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Abbott of Wells, Texas.

Miss Carissa Mace was her maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Miss Melissa Williams, Miss Tori Young, Mrs. Cassandra Anderson, and Miss Katie Young.

Mr. Brandon Evans was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. James C. Norman, Mr. Caylon Young, Mr. Michael Bosco, and Mr. Liam Young.

The rehearsal dinner, hosted by the groom’s parents, was held at Colonial Heritage Country Club.

The wedding reception, hosted by the bride’s parents, was held at Colonial Heritage Country Club in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The bride is a graduate of Lee-Davis High School and J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College. She is employed as a dental assistant.

The groom is a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassas, Virginia, and attended college at Liberty and Radford Universities. He serves in the U.S. Army as an Information Technology Specialist.

The couple resides in Rock Island, Illinois.

