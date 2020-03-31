RICHMOND – “The message is very clear: that is stay at home.”
That is the statement Virginia Governor Ralph Northam opened his 2 p.m. Monday press briefing concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19).
He said residents “should stay at home to the greatest extent possible.” He also said that he is “depending on all of you to comply.”
According to the Governor’s Office, the executive order takes effect immediately and will remain in place until June 10 unless amended or rescinded by a further executive order.
Northam referred to the measure as “a period of sacrifice in an unprecedented and difficult time. It will be hard for people, and I understand, but I have faith in you as Virginians.”
He did say that “most Virginians recognize this and are complying.”
“Across Virginia in the past few weeks we have seen people doing the right things,” including helping their neighbors, making masks to help medical personnel, teachers driving through neighborhoods to feel connected to their students.
While the Governor said adhering to social distancing and washing hands remain priorities, he added that “more people need to hear this basic message: stay at home.”
“Do not go out unless you need to go out; this is very different from wanting to go out. Don’t go to the store just for one thing, wait until you have a list,” he continued.
“As of today, almost half of the COVID-19 cases in Virginia are in people under age 50. Every age group needs to act responsibly and stay home. No age group is immune to this virus. These orders are necessary to protect public health,” he said.
“This morning, Virginia has more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases. What we are seeing now is how people interacted two or three weeks ago.”
“We need everyone to be patient with social distancing,” Northam said, adding that “it is critical that we all do our part and stay at home.”
In looking ahead to hospitalization efforts, the Governor said that he had been in contact with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers “to identify sites for temporary hospital facilities.” He said he expects to receive recommendations in the next few days. “Hospitals are prepared for temporary bed capacity.”
The order states that citizens stay at home “except in extremely limited circumstances.”
People may leave their homes for allowable travel, including to seek medical attention, work, care for family or household members, obtain goods and services like groceries, prescriptions, and others as outlined in Executive Order Fifty-Three, and engage in outdoor activity with strict social distancing requirements.
The executive order also directs all Virginia institutions of higher education to stop in-person classes and instruction. Private campgrounds must close for short-term stays, and beaches will be closed statewide except for fishing and exercise.
“We are in a public health crisis, and we need everyone to take this seriously and act responsibly,” Northam said. “Our message to Virginians is clear: stay home. We know this virus spreads primarily through human-to-human contact, and that’s why it’s so important that people follow this order and practice social distancing. I’m deeply grateful to everyone for their cooperation during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
Last week, the Governor Northam issued Executive Order Fifty-Three closing certain non-essential businesses, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people, and directing all K-12 schools to remain closed for the rest of the academic year.
For the latest information about the COVID-19 outbreak, visit virginia.gov/coronavirus or CDC.gov/coronavirus.
The Office of the Governor contributed to this report.
