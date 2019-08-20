TAYLOR, Anna Lee, 89, passed away August 3, 2019, at home. She was a graduate of Grace Hospital Nursing School and spent her nursing career as an RN at MCV Hospital and Richmond Public Schools. Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Warren Curtis Taylor. She is survived by her sons, Brent and David Taylor; daughter, Karen Lynn Highlander; daughter-in-law, Jackie Taylor; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Jason Cales, Ashley, Christopher and Nathan Taylor, Allison Shofe, Jared and Nick Taylor; and eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. Memorial services were held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 12312 Church Rd., Richmond, Va. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington D.C. 20090-8018.
