SMITH, Annette A. Our beloved mother, Annette A. Smith, age 92, passed peacefully on August 9, 2019, into her eternal home in Heaven. A faithful believer in Jesus, a devoted wife, mom, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all, she joins our dear father, Robert “Rabbit” E. Smith, who passed June 23, 2019. They were married 71 years and longtime residents of the Old Church community for over 60 years. We invite friends to help celebrate their lives with a memorial service Saturday, September 7, at Bethlehem Presbyterian Church. Family will welcome friends at 1:15 p.m. and follow with a service of remembrance at 2 p.m. They are survived by children, Bonnie Roden, Marcia Thomas and Barry Smith; grandchildren, Meghan Rudd, Craig Thomas, Becky Eley, Jeff Thomas and Hunter Smith; and great-grandchildren, Leah and Dexter Rudd, Charlotte and Jack Thomas and Saylor Eley; and her devoted caregiver, Sheila Richards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Presbyterian Church and/or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
