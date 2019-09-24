BOSHER, Audrey Perrin, 85, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton Eugene Bosher Sr. She is survived by her children, Eugene Bosher (Cookie), Rhonda Bosher and Judy Barnette (Richard); eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Bernice Lipscombe. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (today), at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A graveside service was held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you share a random act of kindness in Audrey’s memory.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Kemba Smith Pradia, pardoned by Clinton, is appointed to Virginia Parole Board
In memory
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.