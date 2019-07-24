LIPSCOMB

LIPSCOMB, Betty Joanne, 78, of Mechanicsville, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, suddenly went home to be with the Lord Monday, July 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Hash; and son, Linwood Nelson Lipscomb Jr.; and is survived by her husband of 60 years, Linwood N. Lipscomb Sr.; two daughters, Christine Lipscomb and Tracey Schools (Tim); nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; sister, Margaret Friedhoff; two brothers, Forrest "Dewey" Conner and B. Curtis Conner (Caryl); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty loved the Lord and was involved in youth ministry for many years, leading multitudes of children to Christ. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription