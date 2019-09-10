MELTON

MELTON, Betty Lou, 84, of Mechanicsville, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, George R. Melton; and is survived by her daughter, Robin Taylor (Bill); son, Brian Moyer; grandson, Jonathan Keith Moyer; and brother, Garland Sale. A graveside service was held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23230. For online condolences, please visit bennettfuneralho

