EAVES, Carroll Thomas, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with our Heavenly Father, Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Carolyn G. Eaves; his son, Tommy Eaves (Barbara); and daughter, Dorothy Toby; three grandchildren, Lindsay Ballance, Joshua Eaves and Jacob Eaves; and six great-grandchildren. Carroll was the last to be born and raised on the family farm. He proudly served the U.S. Navy as a Boatswain Mate 3rd class. After his military service, he joined the staff of Virginia Power where he retired as Director, General Services, Central Division after 32 years of service. Carroll spent his life after retirement with his wife, Carolyn, working on their beloved farm. He was also a longtime member of the Hanover Ruritan Club, where he served in many positions including, Chapter President and Zone Governor. He also was the founder of Hanover Fire Department Company #3, of which he was very proud. The family received friends Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 6 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A funeral service was held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with interment following in Hanover Memorial Park.
