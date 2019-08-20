HICKS

HICKS, Cecil F. Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the love of his life, Faye C. Hicks; two children, Cecil F. "Flip" Hicks III (Lisa) and Melissa Skelton; four grandchildren, Sasha, Heather, Mathew and Noah. Cecil was a well-known auctioneer, antique dealer and property investor. The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the Mech-anics-ville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with services at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

