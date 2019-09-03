WINGFIELD, Charles “Corkey,” was called to the big fishing hole in the sky on August 20, 2019. Corkey is survived by his loving and devoted companion, Pat Burton; and her daughter, Allison (Tyler and Evan); his daughter, Jessica (David); son, Charles Jr. (Frances and Roland); brother, John (Mary); sisters, Cathy (Bill) and Sandy (George); and numerous nieces and nephews. Corkey requested no services. Please consider a donation in Corkey’s memory to Hatteras Island Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1591, Buxton, N.C. 27920. Corkey was a firm believer in helping others.  

