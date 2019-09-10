DeJARNETTE, Charlotte Martin Brown, went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Thomas Amos DeJarnette Sr.; and her son, Thomas Amos DeJarnette Jr. “Tad.” She is survived by her daughter, Amy DeJarnette Caccia and her husband, Mike; daughter-in-law, Pam DeJarnette; and four grandchildren, Crosby and Jai DeJarnette, Courtney Caccia Liddle and her husband, Jamie, Kimberly Caccia and her fiance, Daniel Ravan. She was born in Schley, Gloucester County, Virginia on October 2, 1931, to the late Charles and Maude Brown. She loved to reminisce about growing up on the river in Ware Neck with her three sisters, the late Florence Robins, the late Evelyn Gillum and the late Virginia Loftis. She moved to Richmond after high school to attend Johnston-Willis Nursing School. Her roommate introduced her to the “love of her life,” Amos. She was the most wonderful wife and mother. She loved to cook the most delicious meals, sew the most beautiful clothes, work in her yard and garden, and care for her home and family. We loved her so much and will greatly miss her! The family received friends at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, with services beginning at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park.
