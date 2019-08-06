ESHLEMAN, David Martin, 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 30, 2019. He was born in Chester, Pa., to Gabriella and Martin Eshleman on November 9, 1940. David served in the U.S. Army for three years in Germany and held degrees from Bob Jones University and VCU. He was married to the love of his life, Charlene Humphries Eshleman, for 39 years. He was a well-loved teacher and influential coach at Lee-Davis High School for 33 years. He also coordinated an exchange of over 500 students through the German-American Partnership Program. David is survived by his wife, Charlene; and his brother, Jeffery Eshleman. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville, on August 8, at 6:30 p.m. Family will receive friends at 5:30 p.m
