MULLENS, David, 74, of Mechanicsville, was ushered into God’s Kingdom Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Romie Dallas and Audrey Ruth Mullens; and is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Mullens; two children, Angela Harvey (Kevin) and Michael Mullens (Allison); four grandchildren, Daniel, Grace, Bailey and Jack; sister, Sandra VanNess; and brother, Keith Mullens. David was a master carpenter who was well known for his craftsmanship of work. He was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services were held 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 2201 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23220, or the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.