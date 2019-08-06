TRIMIEW, Deaconess Viola Tinsley, 91, of Mechanicsville, departed this life July 31, 2019. She rests with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 8175 Pleasant Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment church cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.