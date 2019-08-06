TRIMIEW

TRIMIEW, Deaconess Viola Tinsley, 91, of Mechanicsville, departed this life July 31, 2019. She rests with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Friday, August 9, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 8175 Pleasant Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Interment church cemetery. 

