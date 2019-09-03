ANDERSON, Dorothy Wimberly, 69, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born September 4, 1949, in North Carolina, she was preceded in death by her parents, Joe Carl Wimberly and Thelma Staton Stanley (Henry); sister, Alice Wimberly Miles; and husband, Aubrey Hill Anderson Jr. Dot is survived by her loving and devoted stepson, Jason Douglas Anderson (Anna); sisters, Kathy Stanley Grizzard (Rob) and Robin Stanley Carroll (Lou); and brother-in-law, Lucky Miles. She loved her three grandchildren, Gracie, Caleb and Chase Anderson; and cherished her nieces and nephews, godson, Roth Henry Carroll, Meredith Catherine Carroll, Scott Louis Carroll, Margo Gayle Carroll, Ryan Henry Cowell, Melissa Miles Christy (Todd), Deborah Miles Mills (Billy), Lindsey Nicole Grizzard, Kaitlyn Laura Grizzard and special niece, Carol Thombs Evers (Dave). She loved her great-nephews and great-niece, Jonathan (Kate), Jennifer (Frannie) Evers, Canaan Mills and Cody Mills. Dot owned Anderson Advertising for many years. She retired from Autoparts Source in August 2018. Dot was grateful for all the love and support from her family and friends over the past years. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with services beginning at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at the home of Robin and Lou Carroll. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her honor to MDA Association.
