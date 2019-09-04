Valente

VALENTE, Elsie Gibson, 98, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Valente; and is survived by two daughters, Beverly Starke (Steve) and Bonnie Gibson (Danny); two grandchildren, Wesley Starke and Wendy Jenkins (Michael); three great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. Elsie was the longest active member of Fairmount Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2018. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. 

