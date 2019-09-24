DALTON, James Ingram “Jim,” died on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in Mechanicsville. Jim was born on September 11, 1931, in Conway, Arkansas, to George Aubrey Dalton and Chlora (Davis) Dalton Darlington. Jim married his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Harwood of Conway, on March 28, 1959, while both attended Arkansas State Teachers College. Mary Ann preceded Jim in death in 2018. Jim retired as an analytical chemist for the former Reynolds Metals Company, now known as Alcoa, working in Bauxite, Arkansas, and transferring to the Richmond area in 1983. He was an Elder and helped establish the Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ in Mechanicsville, serving in many capacities. Jim enjoyed traveling all over the world, starting with his work, then with the church on missions and for pleasure. He was known as the one to come to if you needed help with any mechanical issue with your car or truck. The greatest pursuit of his life was to be a loving, Godly husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Survivors include his children, Lisa Bishop (Charles), Leslie Woodell (James), James A. Dalton (Kay) and Cynthia Stidham (David); 10 grandchildren, Tommy Bishop, Joshua, Meredith and Emily Woodell, James H., Luke, Matthew and Kyle Dalton and Jay and Dustin Stidham; and one great-granddaughter, Adelaide Woodell. A celebration of Jim’s life was held 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Cold Harbor Road Church of Christ, 6856 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests everyone get an oil change in his memory.
