BURTON, Janet Kathryn Armour, took a deep breath and finished her race on September 13, 2019. The only thing surpassing the love that so many people had for Janet was the love that she felt for them. She was a longtime member of the GFWC Capitol Woman’s Club and the Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Women, holding multiple positions in each. She is reunited today with her husband of 50 years, Charlie, who preceded her in death in March of 2019; and her parents, Alex and Ruth Armour. She is survived by her son, Keir McNeal (Nicole); and her grandchildren, Tristain, Charlotte and Emma; her brother, Robert Armour (Leandra); niece, Elizabeth Orsbon (Duane); and great-nephew and niece, William and Sydney. The visitation was held at Woody Funeral Home’s Atlee Chapel in Mechanicsville, Va., from 5 to 7 p.m. on September 16, with a Celebration of Life at Chamberlayne Heights United Methodist Church on September 17, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the St. Labre Indian School.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Kemba Smith Pradia, pardoned by Clinton, is appointed to Virginia Parole Board
In memory
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.