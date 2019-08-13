THOMPSON, Janet Ogden, 63, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with her Jesus, surrounded by Tommy, the girls and her loyal dog, Merlin, on the morning of August 7, 2019. She was born in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, to loving parents, June and Charles Ogden. She met Tommy Thompson, a friend of her brother, Dan, at her aunt’s Hazelwild Farm Camp in Fredericksburg when the two were in high school. Tommy and Janet were married at Hazelwild in 1981 and went on to have two daughters, Kate Ledoux (Derek) and Mary Catherine Ortolani (Douglas). Her immediate family treasures their many good memories of Janet’s homemade bread and meals, therapy dog work with Merlin, beautiful singing voice and years spent on the Praise Team at church and volunteer work at her church gym and Bon Secours Memorial Regional. She was a woman of powerful faith and knew her destination was Heaven. Her memory is cherished by brothers, Dan Ogden (Karla), Steve Ogden (Barbara); sisters, Emily Duperock (John) and Bev Peters (Dan), grandson, Weston Ledoux; and numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins and other wonderful family members. The family received friends on Janet’s birthday, Sunday, August 11, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Cool Spring Baptist Church, 9283 Atlee Station Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, where a funeral service was held on Monday, August 12, at 11:30 a.m. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. 23069. A luncheon reception will be held at Cool Spring Baptist afterwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the music ministry at Cool Spring Baptist Church or to Compassion International.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.