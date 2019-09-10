BECK, Jeane Rowe, 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was preceded by her husband of 62 years, Bill Beck. She is survived by her children, Gail Ellis (Ralph), Steve (Terri) and Scott (Heather); grandchildren, Michelle Mayton (Chris), Kyle Ellis, Lauren, Kendall and Jordan Beck; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Olivia Mayton. Also her sister, Faye Grainger. Jeane’s main love in life was her family. She also enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking and the beach, collecting shells and seaglass. A special thanks to the wonderful care provided by her sister Faye, her caregivers, Keisha and Vanessa and the staff at VCUHS Neuro ICU, Palliative Care Unit and Hospice Care Team. The family received friends on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m., followed by a service of remembrance at 12 p.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Jeane Beck to the American Red Cross.
