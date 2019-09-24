JACKS, Mr. Jerome B., 84, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Cole Jacks; his parents, Anna and Joseph Jacks of West Point, Va.; and his brothers, Donald J. Jacks of Buckeye, Ariz., and Melvin J. Jacks of West Point, Va. He is survived by his son, Bernard Jacks (Sherry); his sister, JoAnn Jacks Miles of Mechanicsville, Va.; his brothers, Norman R. Jacks of West Point, Va., and Raymond E. Jacks of King William, Va.; his nephews, Bruce, John and Dodd; and his nieces, Elaine, Julie, Joann, Jennifer, Ashley, Sara and Melissa. His family wishes to thank Carol Hensley and his neighbors for their help and support. They would also like thank all the many doctors and nurses at Morningside in the West End and West Port for their excellent care and compassion. According to Jerry’s wishes, no memorial service will be held. His family welcomes your prayers.
Load comments
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Most Popular
-
Richmond teacher appears on 'Ellen' after picture of him cutting student's hair goes viral
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
Stoney fires Richmond's top administrator after scathing inspector general report finds city hired 5 of her relatives
-
Kemba Smith Pradia, pardoned by Clinton, is appointed to Virginia Parole Board
In memory
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.