MARTIN, Juliet W., 93, of Hanover, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis O. Martin; and is survived by her son, Otis O. Martin Jr. (Gail); daughter, Debra M. Hester (Eddie); five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A graveside service was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Gethsemane Church of Christ Cemetery. The family would like to express their appreciation for the loving care given to Juliet by her special care givers, Robert Tapp and Rick Kokocinski.

