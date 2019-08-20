HAMMERSLEY, Kenneth Harrison, of Old Church, was called home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Kenneth was born August 26, 1925, in Richmond and was raised in Chesterfield County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Obie Abner and Edna Vest Hammersley; brothers, Boyd and Wendell Ham-mers-ley; sisters, Marion Faris, Mar-garet Collie and Eileen Thompson. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Ruth Kreynus Hammersley. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughters, Marlene Hammersley of Richmond and Linda Cordoni (Bill) of Sanford, Fla.; son, David Hammersley of Jacksonville, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Kenneth was a WWII Army veteran, serving in the 135st Engineer Combat Battalion and participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, the Battles of the Bulge, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns. He retired from VEPCO (Dominion Resources) with 35 years of service. Kenneth was a long-standing member of New Bethesda Baptist Church. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.