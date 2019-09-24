CHENAULT, Mr. Lewis McCauley, 67, a resident of Hanover, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Mr. Chenault, known throughout his life as “Mac,” was born on October 7, 1951, and raised in Aylett, Virginia. He was the son of the late Herman Lewis Chenault and Margaret Burroughs Chenault. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Victoria Root Chenault of Richmond, Virginia; and his children, Eliza Chenault Hamnett and her husband, William Lawrence Hamnett III and Brooking Ashley Chenault and his wife, Sarah Mitchell Chenault; his grandsons, William Lawrence Hamnett IV and McCauley Latane Hamnett; his sister, Donna Lynn Chenault and her husband, Ronaldo Tonnoya; and his beloved labrador retriever, Jeb, all of Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Chenault graduated from King William High School in King William, Virginia in 1970. He was a Page in the Virginia House of Delegates. In 1974, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. He taught for several years at King William High School. He then decided to follow in his father’s footsteps as an attorney. He matriculated into the University of Richmond School of Law and obtained his Juris Doctor in 1980. He ran a successful law practice in Aylett, Virginia, and later in Hanover County, Virginia, for 39 years. Mr. Chenault served as the County Attorney for King William County, as a board member of the Bank of Essex, now known as Essex Bank and as President of the Hanover Education Foundation. He was a member of Bon Air Title Agency, Inc., Hanover Bar Association and the Mechanicsville Rotary. He served as a Trustee for the Mattaponi Indian Tribe. Mr. Chenault’s favorite pastime was duck hunting. He enjoyed fresh water fishing and off shore fishing. He also enjoyed traveling to Italy and St. Martin in the Caribbean. A memorial service will be held at the residence of the former Chief of the Mattaponi, Carl Custalow, on the Mattaponi Indian Reservation, in King William County, Virginia, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. After the memorial service, the family will hold a celebration of his life and prayer service at his daughter and son-in-law’s house at 7904 Dogwood Road, Richmond, Virginia, from 1 to 4 p.m. The family is grateful for the support of family and friends at this very sad time and expresses their deep gratitude to his doctors and nurses.
In memory
