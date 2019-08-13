ROWE, Mary B., 87, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed on Monday, July 29, 2019, at The Harmony Collection at Hanover. She was born July 18, 1932, in Fairfax County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Erwin and Clara McCauley. In addition to her parents; and brother, Earnest McCauley; she was prede-ceased by her loving husband of 63 years, F. Crail Rowe, whom she fondly referred to as “Honey.” She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie Rowe Kline and her husband, Maynard, of Leland, N.C. and Donna Rowe Hamaker and her husband, Kent, of McLean, Va.; five grandchildren, Jeff, Greg and his wife, Christina, Sarah, Meredith and her husband, Patrick and Stephen; and four great-grandchildren, Lexie, Lila, Grayson and Benjamin. She is also survived by her two brothers, Charles McCauley and David McCauley. Mary devoted her life to her husband, family and her hospital volunteer work. Wherever she and Crail were transferred for his work, she would always be a regular volunteer at the local hospitals. Ever since being in Mechanicsville, she was a volunteer at Memorial Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Hospital. She had a servant’s heart and blessed many people with her positive attitude and acts of kindness at their most fragile times of life. A memorial service in celebration of Mary’s life will be held at Mechanicsville Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 14, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, for support of the Good Help Fund at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. Bon Secours Richmond Health Care Foundation, 5008 Monument Avenue, Second Floor, Richmond, Va. 23230, or https://www.bsvaf.org/makeagift. The family is sincerely thankful for the outpouring of love and support from friends, caregivers and the community she considered family.
