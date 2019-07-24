BAREFORD, Merry Herman Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Geraldine "Jerry" M. Bareford. Herman is survived by his daughters, Sheree Funai, Julia McNeese, Trina Geist; son, Eddie Bareford and wife, Becky; brother, William E. Bareford; sisters, Ann Harker, Byrd Seward, Stella Mae Brooks; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Herman was the co-owner and retired from Bareford Brothers Logging. Services are private. Please visit www.bennettfuneralhomes.com to share condolences with the family.
