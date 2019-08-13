BAREFORD

BAREFORD, Merry Herman Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 50 years, Geraldine “Jerry” M. Bareford. Herman is survived by his daughters, Sheree Funai, Julia McNeese, Trina Geist; son, Eddie Bareford and wife, Becky; brother, William E. Bareford; sisters, Ann Harker, Byrd Seward, Stella Mae Brooks; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Her-man was the co-owner and retired from Bareford Brothers Logging. Services are private. Please visit www.bennettfuneralhomes.com to share condolences with the family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription