MOONEY

MOONEY, Mrs. Joyce, 81, Mechanicsville, Va., passed away August 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine C. Lowry; and her stepfather, Ernest “Dutch” Lowry. Joyce is survived by Ken, her husband of 64 years; her three sons, Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); her grandsons, Lee (Amy), William and Carter; her granddaughters, Katie, Ashton, Casey and Cara; her great-grandson, John; and her devoted cousin, Brenda. Joyce loved to play bingo and spend time on the Rappahannock fishing and crabbing. She was a long-time member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. The family received friends on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service was held at Washington Memorial Park, Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America, 114 North Main St., Doylestown, Pa. 18901.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription