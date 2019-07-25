(Correction: Services will be held Saturday, July 27, not today as was reported in this week’s edition. We apologize for the error.)
COUCH, Paul William - The Man, The Myth, The Legend - passed away peacefully at his home on May 22, 2019. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Dale Allen Couch; son, C. Brian Couch (Brianna); daughters, Lisa Couch Augst (Michael) and Wendy Dale Houck (Matt); beloved and adored grandchildren, Justin Matthew and Alexandra Dale Houck, Eva MaeBelle and Elsie Lillian Couch and Glenda-Gayle Sonora Augst; brother, Danny Couch (Karen); sister and "pea pod," Debra Roberts Woody; nephews, Daniel Couch, Matthew Couch and Joseph Woody; nieces, Christy Davis and Danielle Saunders and their families; brother-in-law, Keith Allen; sister-in-law, Vickie Martin; and special father-in-law and friend, Joseph Glenn Owens. Paul was predeceased by parents, Beverly and Lillian Couch; and the mother of his children, Glenda Owens Couch. Paul was born in Washington, Pa.; his family moved to Pikeville, Ky., (the source of his accent) when he was young, but eventually settled in Mechanicsville, Va. Paul graduated from Lee Davis High School and went on to serve his country in the Army, where he met lifelong friend, Larry Holcomb. In 1977, he started Couch Construction Company Inc. His tireless work ethic, "Class A" mentality and ability to be in two places at once showed his passion for the industry to all clients for over 40 years. No one could outwork Paul (except maybe Bubba); even during illness, he was on the job site driving his yellow dump truck, and still making work calls a week before he passed. The mold was broken on this true renaissance man. Paul was an accomplished chef and master baker of cheesecakes, which were often sent to Fenway Park, to his favorite MLB player, JBJ and teammates (go Red Sox!). He was a pilot, a runner with the bulls, a spoiler of his children and grandchildren, a charismatic storyteller and generous to a fault. His greatest joy was being D'Jedo to his grandkids. He looked forward to hosting his famous family Thanksgiving barn parties every year. Each morning at 6 a.m. he would meet with friends referred to as "the ice box gang" to shoot the breeze and have coffee. Most Fridays he could be found with "the brain trust," a group of friends and fellow business owners, enjoying an extended happy hour. Paul fit in with any crowd, was the life of the party and was truly one of a kind. The void left by Paul can never be filled; he was bigger and larger than life- das' right! A Celebration of Life will be held July 27, at 5:30 p.m. at 10700 Spring Run Road, Chesterfield, Va.; Bishop Curtis Jackson, his brother in Christ, will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Better Covenant DEC, P.O. Box 2507, Glen Allen, Va. 23058. In memory of Paul, today please turn up the music, pour a whiskey, water and ice and dance, dance, dance just like he would have.
