MILLS, Saundra Lynn, loving wife, mother and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2019. She was born on September 17, 1943, in Ellwood, Pa., to the late Anthony Louis Macioge and Maxine Jean (Gerard) Macioge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Louis Macioge; and her stepdaughter, Kimberly Sue Mills. Sandy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Allen Mason Mills. She is also survived by her children, Patrice Mills Markle (Tim), Todd Eric Mills (Sylvia), Tara Mills Cobb (Terry); and stepchildren, Allen Mason Mills Jr. (Tina) and Roland Mills. Sandy was the proud grandmother to Danielle, Alexandra, Katie, Madeline, Aidan, Peyton, Tristan, Maesyn, Sebastian, Arena; and six great-grandchildren. Sandy was also survived by two sisters, Toni Macioge Keefer and Jody Macioge Nowry (Ronald). Sandy was a devoted Christian and loved her church family at Walnut Grove Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. A reception will be held at the church following the service.
