Shirley Knott

BARWICK, Shirley Knott, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Gordon Earl Barwick Sr.; and is survived by her loving son, G. Earl Barwick Jr. (Regina Ridgley); a host of dear friends, including Dana Springinklee and Sheryl Epperly; her beloved cats, Heidi and Willow; and her “grand dogs,” Samantha and Bailey. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 10 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite animal rescue organization. 

