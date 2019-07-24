SMITH, Shirley Ware, 83, went to be with the Lord on July 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie I. and Patrick H. Ware; and one brother, John L. Ware. She is survived by one sister, Katherine I. Epley (Hugh) of Chesapeake, and their sons, Mathew, David, Troy and Bryan; brother, Patrick M. Ware (Bettie) of Amelia, and their son, Pat; brother, Jerry M. Ware (Susan) of Sandston, and their son, Joshua; three stepchildren, Erik, Suzanne and Troy; and nephew, Roy L. Ware (Terry) of Chesapeake, whom she helped raise, and their children, Megan and John. Per Shirley's request, she will be cremated and her ashes will be scattered in a private ceremony. The funeral arrangements are being handled by Bennett Funeral Home in Mechanicsville.
