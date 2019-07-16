VAUGHAN, Terrell Dayton, 73, peacefully departed this life Sunday, July 7, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital. Terry was born April 29, 1946, in Clover, Virginia, to the late Edward Napoleon and Evelyn Andry Vaughan. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Kemp Vaughan; sister, Catherine Vaughan Williams and her husband, Sam; nephews, Parker Dayton Mills, Jacob Dalton Williams, Michael Edward Kemp and his wife, Nicole; great-nephew, Ashton Michael Kemp. Terry grew up in Chase City, Virginia and graduated from Bluestone High School. He graduated from Phillips Business College in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he met his future “Bride.” He and Carmen married on December 31, 1966. Terry served in the Marine Corps Reserve for six years. While attending Phillips, he had a part-time evening job sorting checks at Fidelity Bank in Lynchburg, where he learned banking was of interest. He began his 40-year banking career in Richmond in 1970 at Metropolitan National Bank, which later became Dominion Bank. He continued at Regency Bank, Hanover Bank and retired in 2009 from Bank of Essex (now Essex Bank) as Senior Vice President Commercial Lender. During this time, he attended the American Institute of Banking, Retail Banking School and Virginia Banker’s School of Bank Management at University of Virginia. He was a member of the Eastgate Lions Club, Mechanicsville Ruritan Club, Secretary/Treasurer of Mechanicsville Businessmen, Hanover Business Association and past President of the American Institute of Banking. He served on the Board of Directors for Investors Title Insurance Company. Terry and Carmen enjoyed traveling and went on numerous bus trips and cruises, both before and after retirement. His favorite were trips to Myrtle Beach, ensuring he ate at Hamburger Joe’s several times each trip. He enjoyed Major League Baseball, NASCAR and was an avid Redskins fan. Last but not least, he loved John Wayne and Hallmark movies. His most favorite hobby was dining out and he really enjoyed when the waitresses knew exactly what he wanted to eat and had his glass of Chardonnay ready for him! He was “Uncle Terry” to many and godfather to James and Joshua Hemenway. Terry was a devoted husband and loved his family. He cherished his many dedicated friends. The family wishes to express deep gratitude to Dr. Banks Turner and staff, St. Mary’s CCU and Ultra Sound Teams, Sheltering Arms Hospital and Home Health Teams, Physical Therapy Solutions Staff, Bon Secours Liver Institute of Richmond and Covenant Woods Health Care Staff. Family received friends Wednesday, July 10, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Bliley’s-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral ceremony was held Thursday, July 11, at 11 a.m. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Trinity Christian Church, 8469 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116 or a charity of choice.
