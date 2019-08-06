GEROLD, William “Bill”, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the age of 90. Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Bobbie, of 58 years; and five children, Linda Reardon (Tom), Lisa Harper (John), John Gerold (Andrea), Julie Finnegan, Scott Gerold (Stephanie); 16 grandchildren, Flint, Ashtin and Payton Reardon, Gayla Harper Whittaker (Steven), Christopher, Kemp and Evelyn Harper, Lyndsey, Haley, Lauren and John Jr. Gerold, Samantha, Lance and Veronica Finnegan, Averee and Duncan Gerold; three great-grandchildren, JR, Adaline and Ainsley Whittaker; and a sister, Theresa Gerold. Preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Anna Gerold of Toledo, Ohio; and three siblings, Annette Gerold Miller and brothers, Dr. Frank and Louis Gerold. Bill was born in Ridgewood, N.Y. He graduated in engineering from Villanova University in 1950, served as an electronics officer in the Navy during the Korean War and received a MBA from Columbia University in 1960. He worked for Ethyl Tredegar Division as Quality Control Manager, following Demming’s way of doing business and retired in January, 1993. He was a devoted husband and father and his family was his top priority. Bill subscribed to “the early bird catches the worm” and “do it right the first time,” passing on a strong work ethic by his example. Always ready to tackle a new project, preferably with leftover wood from his last project, and spending hundreds of hours building model ships. In his younger years, he was an avid skier and golfer. Bill had a jovial personality, wonderful sense of humor and was a great storyteller, winning over everyone he encountered with his encouraging words and interest in their education. He was a simple man who loved nature, reading and being with his family. He and Bobbie, who he referred to as “his best friend,” had a passion for travel and spent their retirement years enjoying their Mexican time shares and traveling around the world. We love you Bill, and you will be sorely missed. We feel incredibly blessed that you were our brother, husband, dad, grampa and friend. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Road, Chesterfield, Va., on Friday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the church. A private burial service will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s research or the Memory Center of Richmond for their loving care and support.
