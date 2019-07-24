CREEKMORE

CREEKMORE, Yvonne Williams, 68, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory "Duke" and Marie "G.G." Williams; and is survived by her son, Brian West (Holly); grandson, Trae West; significant other, Ron Vest; four siblings, Linda (David), Emory (Susan), Stuart and Rob (Beth); her four-legged children, Toby, Chloe, Hazel and Ana; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Yvonne was an avid animal lover and operated her own petsitting business. Family and friends gathered to celebrate her life from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the Hanover Humane Society, 12190 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005.

