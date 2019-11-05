SICKINGER, Olga Lee, 89, of Mechanicsville, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Sickinger; and son, Joseph Edward Sickinger. Olga is survived by her daughter, Jackie Gowen (Jerry); and grandchildren, Michelle Talman (David) and Joey Sickinger (Jessica). The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation, 2810 N Parham Rd. # 302, Richmond, Va. 23294.
