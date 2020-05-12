HANOVER – Voting for next Tuesday’s Ashland Town Council General Election will be available in person in Council Chambers at Ashland Town Hall, as well as curbside along Thompson and Henry streets.
Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson, General Registrar/Director of Elections, and her office realize the issues involved with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and are committed to help all eligible registered voters maintain the ability to cast a ballot safely.
“Signs will show you where you may cast your ballot from the safety of your vehicle,” Smithson said. “There will be social distancing marks along the sidewalk leading into the Town Hall if you wish to cast your ballot in person.”
“Only six voters allowed inside the chambers at a time,” she added. “Please be patient and have your photo ID ready.”
“We want to remind you to wear your protective mask. Hand sanitizer will be available for your use inside the polling place. We will be sanitizing all surfaces between voters,” Smithson said.
For more information, call 804-365-6080 or email hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov or visit www.hanovercounty.gov/365/voting.
The last day to vote an in-person absentee ballot is Saturday, May 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.