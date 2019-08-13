A few weeks ago, a friend from Huntington, West Virginia, and his wife were on their way to the Outer Banks so he checked to see if I could meet them for lunch as they approached Richmond. It was a busy day, so, sadly, we didn’t get together, but we did have several texts as they continued on Interstate 64.
I always keep an eye on emails when I’m working and, sure enough, one came through that I knew would impact their journey. The Virginia Department of Transportation reported an accident on 64 that rerouted traffic.
Brian has a great sense of humor, so I enjoyed a good laugh when he talked about seeing so many signs for a candidate in a neighboring county. In typical West Virginia fashion, he said, “I think we’ll vote for him!!!” Then the memory flooded in of an old saying on Election Day of “Vote and vote often.”
Seriously, though, we are preparing for what is likely to be a doozy of an election on Nov. 5. We’ve already had what could be a made-for-TV movie determining the Republican candidate for the 97th District seat in the House of Delegates.
Voter Registrar Teri Smithson and her staff are the best at keeping the wheels running smoothly for Hanover County elections.
To prepare for Nov. 5, the deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is Tuesday, Oct. 15. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Tuesday, Oct. 29. Your request must be received by Smithson’s office by 5 p.m. The deadline to vote in-person absentee is Saturday, Nov. 2.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. More information may be obtained online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/.
Smithson’s office is located in the Wickham Building at 7497 County Complex Rd. in Hanover. The phone number is 804-365-6080.
We’ll continue to encourage you to vote, but, despite the West Virginia stories, you can only vote once here. Be sure to do so on Nov. 5.
