I love music. And, when I make that statement, it encompasses about everything category -- except maybe classical. Despite being exposed to that genre, I’m not inclined to select it when I’m scanning through my iPhone or tote bags of cassette tapes or a case of CDs. Well, I couldn’t choose it anyway because I don’t own any classical pieces.
That being said, I enjoy music on many levels, especially when I’m working. It isn’t loud (like in my vehicle), but it provides an ambience that moves me along in my processes.
Even though I’m fast approaching my 63rd birthday (as in tomorrow), my musical tastes span everything from gospel to rap. And, being a child of the 1960s, there’s plenty if rock ’n’ roll to fill my soul.
Last week I came across a video on social media of Chubby Checker singing and dancing to The Twist. The image of Dad’s second oldest brother -- who was, without question, a delight to be around -- teaching my cousin and me to do The Twist came to mind.
I immediately shared it with Celeita. We grew up close because I’m five months older than her. We always spent a lot of time together, and both enjoyed the company of Uncle Julius. He was a party, to say the least.
My 45th class reunion was last weekend, but I was not able to make arrangements to attend. I know there was a lot of scrambling to get music from the 1970s and 1980s for the event.
I’m re-energized whenever I turn on music and think back to various times in my life. It seems as though there is a song for every occasion and memory.
When I was younger I thoroughly enjoyed going out clubbing. It was all about the social aspect -- and dancing. I loved to dance. While many dismiss the disco days, the music had its moments of sheer fun.
In closing, I must say that I so appreciate the importance of music in Hanover County Public Schools. Music fills the soul and educates too.
And the beat goes on . . .
