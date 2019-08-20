I have an almost 3-year-old great-nephew that stole my heart the first time I laid eyes on him. As someone who never had any maternal yearnings, Bailey made me realize how important a child can be in one’s life.
His mom Krissy was so close to my sister Robin, and I’d like to think that I have become somewhat of a substitute to that relationship.
My sister was an avid reader. She, like our mother, seemed to absorb books. Mom remains a voracious reader. Her day starts with the Richmond Times-Dispatch. In our hometown, we received the morning paper, as well as the afternoon publication where my career started.
I vividly remember the first Christmas that Bailey got a book in memory of my sister. Krissy immediately sat down in the floor with him. She read the book while he listened intently and looked at the pictures. She became a bit emotional when she read the note Mom had written on the inside cover of the book.
In a world of too much time spent on smartphones and playing computer games, kids must return to the world of reading for enjoyment. Who hasn’t said “One more chapter” before calling it a night?
I am so impressed by Hanover County Public Schools and the Pamunkey Regional Library system for summer reading programs. It is so exciting to become transported through the pages. (OK, I’ll admit it -- I’ve been known to turn to the back of a mystery novel to learn whodunit.)
As I’ve said before, I wasn’t a particularly motivated student (check that one in the regret box), but I’ll never forget an extracurricular class I took my senior year. Teacher Carla Zeto opened a magical door when I was assigned a project on F. Scott Fitzgerald. His writing still stirs me after all these years. That era of authors was amazing. The talent, the imagery, the narrative. “The Great Gatsby” is my favorite of Fitzgerald’s works.
With every holiday and birthday, Bailey and his older brother Jonathan receive a book, as well as toys from Mom and me. Robin lives on through Krissy and her husband Clay reading to their sons.
Read to your children. Teach them to appreciate the written word.
