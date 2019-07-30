I was probably in junior high school before I realized that some of the students I had known since the elementary years fell into the poverty category due to their parents’ income level. It never crossed my mind that I knew kids who were doing without supplies at home and school. They didn’t complain about their circumstances.
In July or early August, my parents, sister and I would make what I referred to as the pilgrimage to Huntington for school shopping. Yes, we shopped in our hometown, but when it came to purchase new clothes, etc., for the start of a new school year, we headed to the city that was like our second home, as we always had -- and still have -- family there.
We weren’t wealthy by any means, but my parents more than provided well for my sister and me. Robin and I always knew that we would have a new wardrobe with all the accessories before the school year began.
I do know there were organizations that helped those in need, because my mother was involved in probably ever charitable group that worked to make life better for the less fortunate up that coal mining holler (hollow). She and Dad devoted themselves through our home church to ensure meals, clothes, whatever needs were met.
Thankfully, Hanover County has a group of students involved with the Hanover Youth Service Council (HYSC), which is accepting school supplies through Monday, Aug. 5 (see complete article on page 2).
For 20 years, county students have been spearheading this admirable project. Your donations are welcome.
Check out the locations (also on page 2) where you can drop off needed items for our Hanover County Public Schools students.
I am so impressed by the 36 students that make up the HYSC. They are taking their vacation time to help others. Wow! Their parents have done well in teaching them the value of helping others. Will you help? Again, check over the story on page 2 in Local Pick.
